Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight including the Mount Eneas wildfire more than a week ago. Image: Sandy Baldwin/Kelowna Capital News

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

By Matthew Abrey

Chris Brydon is glad to be back in his Brent Road summer home after being told to evacuate due to the Mount Eneas wildfire.

“ (It’s been a) tense couple of nights and a lot of sleepless nights,” says Brydon. “You saw the pictures on the internet that looked pretty bad and it was just a miracle that the houses didn’t burn.”

Brydon, who is from Vancouver, spends his summers in the Okanagan. He was in Vancouver when the Mount Eneas fire broke out, four hours away from his family who was at the Brent Road property.

“The fire came up on the Thursday and they were evacuated, and I was lucky and fortunate my family had a place to go in Kelowna, and I came up on the Friday and waited with them on the Friday, and it was probably about 4 p.m. on the Saturday when we got the go-ahead to come back here,” said Brydon.

“There was fire right there, and it didn’t get to any of these homes here, so we’re pretty lucky.”

Brydon fully expected to come back to a house smelling of smoke and a yard full of ash and retardant, but to his surprise, he says none of that was really an issue.

“We got really fortunate with the wind, it was always just blowing in our favour which I think was a big factor in this thing because if the wind had turned and gone the other way, I’m sure there would’ve been a number of homes that would’ve been lost.”

All residents on Brent Road are now back in their homes, but a number of wildfires continue to burn out of control in the valley.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

“Kudos to the firefighters and the Peachland firefighters that were here, because I know that they were here for three nights in a row, and they saved all these homes, so we were blessed that way for sure,” says Brydon.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Greater Vernon landfill construction starts Monday

Project expected to run three months

‘Scheduling conflict’ cancels Back To The 90’s concert in Kelowna

Prospera Place concert was set to feature Vanilla Ice, Rob Base, Young MC, C&C Music Factory

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

Anti-gang police monitor Veterans MC ride in Lower Mainland

Police say the the group, a ‘three-piece’ patched club has ties to the Hells Angels

130 suspected overdose calls in 1 day, all lives saved: B.C. paramedics

Friday saw the highest number of suspected overdose calls since April 2017

Not quite Hogwarts: Canadian man to study fairy-conjuring spells in England

Gillis Hogan has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to study England’s history of magic

Kelowna woman watches ‘black smoke billowing’ as crews fight wildfire

Courtenay Medwedew and her family live in the Wilden area

Serious collision closes Highway 1 in Lower Mainland for hours

Crash appears to have involved a mini-van and semi-truck just west of 200th Street.

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO concerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

Most Read