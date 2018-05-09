Evacuation alert issued for Lumby properties

Duteau Creek breached its banks and swamped parts of Lumby in 2017. Flooding continues to be an issue communities throughout the North Okanagan are contending with. (Jerry Mason photo)

In response to the high creek levels, which are continuing to increase as a result of the freshet and significant rain Wednesday, the Village of Lumby has activated its Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) – Level 1.

The EOC is currently operating out of the municipal office, located at 1775 Glencaird Street, Lumby.

As a precaution the following properties are being placed on evacuation alert:

– 1879 Faulkner Avenue (Units 1 – 10);

– 1880 & 1894 Faulkner Avenue;

– 2156 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 12);

– 2184 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 3);

– 2187 Bessette Street (Units 1 – 7);

– 2040 Shuswap – the residence only;

– 1351 – 1965 Shuswap Avenue – businesses and residents;

– 1650 – 1956 Vernon Street – businesses and residents;

– 2006 – 2083 Heighway Crescent;

– 2176 – 2362 Quesnel Road;

– 2315 – 2351 Vale Avenue;

– 1620 – 1807 Maple Street;

– 1751 Glencaird Street (Units 1 – 54);

– 2061 – 2085 Industrial Avenue;

– 1431 – 1480 Dyffryn Road.

The village would like to remind residents about the importance of being prepared in these instances by having essential documents, medications and other important items ready in the event the evacuation alert is upgraded to an order.

In the event of an evacuation order, the village will increase its EOC activation level and establish its Emergency Social Services Reception Centre.

The village will continue to closely monitor the creeks and assess the risk to municipal infrastructure and public safety.

Residents are responsible for the protection of their private property. To assist with this, pre-filled sandbags are available for pick up across from the Lumby Curling Club located at 2230 Shields Avenue.

The public should avoid going near the creek banks, and those working in close proximity to the creeks are advised to use extreme caution as the banks can be slippery and unstable. Furthermore, the water is fast moving and may rise quickly.

The Salmon Trail remains closed and should not be accessed.

For the latest updates please visit the Village of Lumby’s website at www.lumby.ca.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com



