Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for residences in the 4000 block of Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road – 28 months after a landslide came crashing through them.

Issued in April 2017 for properties affected by the Handy Brook landslide, the evacuation alert was rescinded by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. The affected properties include:

• 4459 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• 4467 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• 4473 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

• 4487 Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road

“Significant time has elapsed since the Handy Brook slide occurred in 2017,” states a release from the CSRD. “No subsequent incidents have taken place and the affected residents have been suitably notified of the potential hazards in the area.

“In addition, current conditions in the area are much less dynamic than during the spring freshet period.”

Owners, tenants or visitors to these properties are advised to continue monitoring and immediately report any of the following observations: Perceived increase or a sudden drastic reduction in stream flow; visible increase and sustained turbidity in the stream; noises that indicate earth movement, rolling rocks, channel material mobilization or tree roots cracking; any other unusual earth movement of stream channel migration.

For further information, contact Tom Hansen, Emergency Program Coordinator, at 250-833-5910.

The Handy Brook slide was one of two to occur along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road in the summer of 2017. In May, a resident was killed after a mudslide in the 5900 block knocked his home of its foundation.

