Evacuation alert lifted in Coldstream

Kirkland Road and Highway 6 properties no longer on alert

The District of Coldstream has rescinded the evacuation alert issued last week.

Properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek, and properties on the south side of Highway 6, bordering Coldstream Creek are no longer under alert.

Impacted properties include 7903, 7906, 7909, 7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914 Kirkland Drive and 7588 and 7600 Highway 6.

See Coldstream properties on evacuation alert

Visit www.coldstream.ca for a detailed map.

Coldstream Creek has flooded Creekside Park in Coldstream and further down stream several Kirkland Road properties were on evacuation alert, but the alert was recinded Monday. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

