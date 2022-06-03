Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River, which had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding affecting the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Trucks haul loads of rock on a section of Highway 8 along the Nicola River, which had to be rebuilt after it was washed away during November flooding affecting the Shackan Indian Band, northwest of Merritt, B.C., on Thursday, March 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt

Concern persists above-average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly

The potential for flooding has prompted several evacuation alerts in British Columbia as warmer weather and rain speed snowmelt.

Cold, rainy weather delayed the spring thaw by about a month and there’s concern that several days of above average temperatures could cause heavy snowpacks to melt rapidly, overwhelming some waterways.

A flood watch has been issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River in northwestern B.C., and evacuation alerts are in effect for low lying properties on either side of the river at Smithers.

Evacuation alerts have also been posted for northern B.C., in the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine, for properties along the Skeena River north of Terrace.

High streamflow advisories cover much of northern and north-central B-C, and extend from the Cariboo south to the United States border.

Forecasters say current modelling suggests rain and snowmelt could cause some flooding this weekend, with areas around the Okanagan and Boundary regions among the hardest hit, but rainfall amounts remain uncertain.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Parts of B.C. Interior under high streamflow advisories with rain in the forecast

RELATED: Cooler weather brings slow start to B.C.’s wildfire season, but July expected to heat up

B.C. Floods 2021

Previous story
UPDATE: Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9
Next story
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Just Posted

A drug warning has been issued in Vernon and Kelowna. (Interior Health image)
Beware of benzos in Vernon, Kelowna drugs

Gas hit the listed price of $2.19.9 at one Vernon service station on 25th Avenue at 43rd Street Thursday, June 2. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gas price hits eye-popping $2.19.9

The City of Vernon encourages residents living along its three major creeks to be diligent with regards to protecting property as the spring freshet is underway. Rain and warm temps which will melt the snow at higher levels are in the weekend forecast. (File photo)
UPDATE: Vernon, regional residents urged to prepare for flood potential

Vernon Fire Rescue
Wildfire sparked in Vernon ravine