Evacuation order downgraded to alert for neighbourhoods southeast of Falkland

Columbia Shuswap Regional District says area around Pinaus Lake still on evacuation order

An evacuation order for the Cedar Hill area southeast of Falkland was downgraded to an evacuation alert on Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, 2021. (CSRD image)

An evacuation order for properties southeast of Falkland has been downgraded to an alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, that the evacuation order issued on Aug. 15 for properties in Electoral Area D including Cedar Hill/Sweetsbridge neighbourhoods and east to the regional district’s boundary, are now on evacuation alert.

An evacuation order remains in place for the area around Pinaus Lake, in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire which, as of Aug. 18 was estimated to be 81,139 hectares in size.

Areas now on alert are as follows: Falkland, Cedar Hill (Sweetsbridge), Six Mile Road, Joyce Lake, Glenemma, Yankee Flats north to 1924 Yankee Flats Rd. and Salmon Valley North to 1912 Salmon River Rd.

Read more: Evacuation order issued for neighbourhoods southeast of Falkland

Residents on evacuation alert were asked to self-register with Emergency Support Services online at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ When registering, the CSRD asks that you indicate your community as Salmon Valley. This step provides important information in case of an evacuation.

For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

B.C. Wildfires 2021