Evacuation order for Killiney Beach properties

Twelve properties along Westside Road are affected by evacuation due to slope instability

Due to slope instability, an evacuation order has been issued for nine properties in the Killiney Beach area of Westside Road near Vernon.

The properties are:

• 9017 Westside Road N

• 9035 Westside Road N

• 9043 Westside Road N

• 9051 Westside Road N

• 9059 Westside Road N

• 9067 Westside Road N

• 9075 Westside Road N

• 9083 Westside Road N

• 9091 Westside Road N

• 9107 Westside Road N

• 9115 Westside Road N

• 9123 Westside Road N

People in the affected area have found other accommodations for the immediate future and there is no need at this time for Emergency Social Services.

The slope situation will be closely monitored and further information will be released as it becomes available. Residents and walkers are urged to avoid the area due to hazards related to the unstable slope.

In addition, a section of Westside Road, north of Fintry, has been closed due to downed power lines.

Public safety and the safety of emergency response personnel are the primary concerns at this time.

Several local government flood prevention and mitigation measures are underway throughout the Central Okanagan. All property owners living near creeks and streams in the Central Okanagan, especially those who have historically experienced flooding, are responsible for protecting their buildings, structures and properties from groundwater and potential flood damage. This includes protective measures for storm drains in underground parkades.

Self-serve sand and sandbags are available to help residents with their flood prevention preparations. All sand and sandbag locations in the Central Okanagan can be found at cordemergency.ca/map. Additional sand and sandbag locations have been added in Westbank First Nation at the intersection of Elk & Cougar Road as well as the intersection of Boucherie Road & Old Boucherie Road. This brings the total sandbagging stations to 15 in the region.

Emergency Operations Centre staff are working with other response agencies to manage the situation and minimize the impacts. New information will be released to the media as soon as it becomes available.

Emergency response personnel request that the public:

Avoid the affected area so emergency responders can effectively perform their duties and please only call 911 in case of emergency.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit cordemergency.ca

Information will also be provided via twitter.com/CO_Emerg and facebook.com/CORDEmergency

For more information, contact the public information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free)