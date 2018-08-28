Evacuation order for wildfire near Merritt rescinded

Properties near the Juliet Creek wildfire remain on an evacuation alert

  • Aug. 28, 2018 8:00 p.m.
  • News

An evacuation order for the Juliet Creek wildfire located 47 kilometres south of Merritt has been rescinded.

The order was put in place on Aug. 11 by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday the following properties are no longer the evacuation order:

  • All properties bordering Murray Lake
  • All other properties identified on the attached map.

An evacuation alert will still remain in effect for the areas.

RELATED: Heavy smoke visible from Juliet Creek wildfire

An evacuation order may need to be reissued if the risk of danger to life and property should again warrant such action.

The blaze was discovered on Aug. 8 and due to the remote location of the fire was actively monitored by BC Wildfire stretched resources across the Province. On

On Aug. 12, heavy equipment resources were called into the region.

The current fire size is estimated at 2432 hectares.

