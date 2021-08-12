Evacuation order issued due to Momich Lake wildfire in North Shuswap

Wildfire is burning out of control across an estimated 7,345 hectares

An evacuation order was issued for 11 properties due to the Momich Lake wildfire on Aug. 12, 2021. (TNRD image)

An evacuation alert issued in response to the out of control 7,345 hectare Momich Lake wildfire has been rescinded and replaced with an evacuation order.

The evacuation order was issued at 10 a.m. on Aug. 12 by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

Eleven properties are impacted by the order: 11925 to 12685 Adams West FSR; and any other properties in the area on this map.

If you are in the described area, you must leave immediately, said the TNRD.

If you have been evacuated due to wildfires, you should register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) whether you need the support or not, it added.

Those who cannot stay with friends or family are asked to report to McArthur Island Sports Centre, located at 1655 Island Parkway in Kamloops, to complete the emergency support services registration.

As of 5:30 p.m. Aug 11, due to the weather, the fire’s behaviour was more active and increased smoke was visible. The fire was very active on its north and northeast sides, according to the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

BCWS crews and industry partners are on scene fighting the blaze.

