Evacuation Order issued for residences near Westwold due to White Rock Lake wildfire

There are 28 properties under the order, released July 19.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre for properties in Electoral Areas “L” (Grasslands) and “M” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North), due to the White Rock Lake wildfire, posted at 4:05 p.m, Monday, July 19.

The order is in effect for 28 properties from 4523-5073 Back Road and from 6866-7660 Douglas Lake Rd. Other properties part of the order can be viewed here.

The TNRD is asking those in the described areas to leave the properties immediately.

There is no commercial lodging available and evacuees are asked to make arrangements to stay with friends or family. Emergency Support Services will be given only to those whose primary residence is under the evacuation order. If ESS is required, evacuees are to report to the Salvation Army building at 1480 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna for group lodging.

If you choose, you can self-register using the Evacuee Registration & Assistance Tool or by calling the Emergency Support Services info line at 1-800-585-9559.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021