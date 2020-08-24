Evacuation order near Penticton expected to be rescinded soon

The Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton began on Aug. 18. The city of Penticton has rescinded its evacuation alert, but an evacuation alert and an evacuation order issued by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen remain in place. (BC Wildfire photo)

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for 3,669 properties in Penticton, but and evacuation order and an evacuation alert remain in place for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

The orders and the alert were all put into place as a result of the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton.

The fire, which began on Tuesday, Aug. 18, is now at an estimated size of 2,035 hectares. It is six kilometres from Okanagan Falls, on the east side of Skaha Lake.

The RDOS issued an evacuation order for 319 homes in the Heritage Hills area and an evacuation alert for 116 homes in the Upper Carmi area.

Speaking at a news conference in Penticton on Aug. 24, Karla Kozakevich, chair of the regional district, said there have been no new flare-ups. In addition, cooler temperatures are helping firefighters at the scene.

While the evacuation order and evacuation alert in the regional district remain in place, Kozakevich hopes they will both be rescinded within the coming days.

“Advance planning for re-entry is still underway. We must ensure the area is safe for homeowners to return, which includes assessments from geotechnical engineers to assess slope stability and retaining walls,” she said.

“We need to confirm all is safe.”

The fire has resulted in the destruction of one home in the Heritage Hills area, but the other homeowners are expected to be able to return to their properties soon.

“This is a very stressful and difficult time for those who are on alert and in particular for those of you who have been ordered out of their homes,” she said.

“We do want to get you back into your homes as quickly as possible, but it must be done safely.”

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki thanked the various government agencies that came together to help fight the fire.

“We’re incredibly thankful to all our partners who assisted us during these challenging times,” he said.

