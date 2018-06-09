Expect rain in the Okanagan and snow on the Coquihalla

Kelowna - Environment Canada is warning of rainy weather and snow at higher elevations this weekend

Environment Canada is continuing its weather warning this morning.

After a warm and largely dry month of May, a wet and cool weekend is in store for much of the southern BC Interior. High elevation travellers routes may see some snow on Sunday, Environment Canada said in a statement.

Rain and thunderstorm warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and at higher elevations for those in the Okanagan.

A cold front moving eastward across the southern interior has brought rain to many areas overnight. Following the front, the airmass will become unstable resulting in continued showers and the risk of thunderstorms today and Sunday. Total rainfall amounts will generally range between 15 to 25 millimetres by Sunday night, but southwest sections of the interior will likely receive lesser amounts.

In addition, freezing levels are expected to fall and some higher elevation travellers routes could see snow on Sunday. Snowfall accumulations are most likely above 1500 metres.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

