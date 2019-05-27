Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Facebook and Microsoft have signed onto a declaration promising a dozen initiatives to protect the integrity of the Canadian election this fall — including removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content.

But other tech giants like Google and Twitter have not signed on.

The “Canada Declaration on Electoral Integrity” is being announced today by Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould, just hours before an international committee of politicians is to begin a three-day meeting in Ottawa aimed at figuring out how best to protect citizens’ privacy and democratic fairness in the age of social media.

Committee members will also grill representatives from a host of internet giants — Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Amazon and Mozilla — on what they’re doing, or not doing, to prevent abuse.

Politicians from all three major parties in Canada have come to the conclusion that government needs to regulate the tech giants because they can’t be relied upon to regulate themselves.

However, by signing onto Gould’s declaration, Facebook and Microsoft are signalling their willingness to voluntarily tackle some of the problems that politicians fear threaten democracies around the globe.

READ MORE: Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

READ MORE: Facebook expects to pay up to $5 billion for privacy breaches

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
In emotional interviews, former Boy Scouts open up about abuse

Just Posted

Petition pushes to keep overdose prevention site out of downtown Vernon

More than 300 business owners and residents say no to Interior Health plan

Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Lavington group seeks roof on community rink

Lavington Community Association raising funds for roof on outdoor pad/skating rink at local park

Outages to be expected as 8,000 B.C. power poles are replaced

BC Hydro will be replacing more than 200 poles in Vernon

Sunny skies across the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Expect lots of sun to kick off your week

Monty Python’s Spamalot set for Vernon stage

Big Apple Productions raises silliness to an art form

Wilson-Raybould and Philpott to run as Independents in fall election campaign

They believe they were shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Police watchdog investigates crash officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Free puppies: Canadian woman issues warning about cruel and unusual scam

Police say there’s little they can do about the scam

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Okanagan killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Column: Using everything, even the kitchen sink, for your garden

Columnist dives into Okanagan urban agriculture

Most Read