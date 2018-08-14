Falkland director seeks ambulance

Rene Talbot feels community between Vernon and Kamloops should have ambulance

Falkland and its surrounding area, according to Columbia Shuswap Regional District Falkland director Rene Talbot, does not have first responders.

Talbot wants to change that.

He is seeking support from municipalities and regional districts to have an ambulance stationed in Falkland, saying there are several issues with receiving an ambulance from Armstrong, Vernon or Kamloops.

The biggest issue, he said, is time.

“It takes an average of 35 minutes just to drive here from Vernon or Armstrong without any traffic delays,” said Talbot.

On top of the time it takes to have an ambulance come from another jurisdiction is the length of the call.

“When Falkland receives an ambulance from other jurisdictions, that jurisdiction is down an ambulance until the call is completed,” said Talbot, who has sent letters to the Thompson Nicola Regional District, District of Chase, Township of Spallumcheen, and Cities of Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm seeking support for the station.

The City of Armstrong has backed his request.

“They don’t have any ambulances in Falkland,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “Stationing an ambulance in Falkland probably wouldn’t have a lot of use but when there is a call, it always pulls an ambulance out of Vernon or Armstrong.

“There’s also a lot of transfers between Vernon and Kamloops hospitals. If an ambulance was stationed in Falkland, it would help all of our communities out as well as theirs.”

Previous story
Urgent need for Kelowna, Vernon blood donors
Next story
RCMP back at 377 Winnipeg for new disturbance

Just Posted

Falkland director seeks ambulance

Rene Talbot feels community between Vernon and Kamloops should have ambulance

Child dies in boating accident on Kal Lake

UPDATE: 9:50 p.m. A six-year-old is dead following a boating incident on… Continue reading

Urgent need for Kelowna, Vernon blood donors

Okanagan blood shortfall part of nation-wide challenge

Police catch up with Vernon suspect

Arrest made for man wanted on outstanding warrant following chase

Now 27 fires burning in Monashee Complex

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

A first-hand look at hazards facing scooter users

A Salmon Arm reporter tags along on a mobility scooter tour of the city to learn about safety hazards

Big bucks for painting of small B.C. town

A 1965 painting of Ashcroft by E. J. Hughes exceeded its pre-auction estimate at a recent sale.

RCMP back at 377 Winnipeg for new disturbance

Moving truck has tires slashed at Penticton problem property

Fundraiser set up for family of New Zealand woman who died in Sicamous

Twenty-three-year-old was one of four people to jump from the Bruhn Bridge on Aug. 8

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Vernon’s Wright rates Whitecaps elite program invite

Vernon teen moving to Burnaby for fulltime soccer

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Most Read