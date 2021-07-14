Falkland mourns passing of longtime volunteer

Brian Green helped with everything from Emergency Social Services to Sunday Mourners Club to First Responders

Brian Green fills sandbags in Falkland. The longtime Shuswap Emergency Program volunteer died peacefully at home at age 80 on June 27. (Emergency Support Services photo)

As recently as a few weeks ago, Falkland’s Brian Green could be found helping out with the mobile COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinics in that community, putting up posters and making sure the facilities were cleaned for the clinic workers.

The Shuswap Emergency Program is remembering Green, one of the Emergency Support Service (ESS) program’s most reliable volunteers in Falkland, who died peacefully at home on June 27, one week shy of his 81st birthday.

If there was something that needed to be done in his home community, Green was always ready to lend a hand.

“The community has lost a good member and a true friend,” says Columbia Shuswap Regional District Electoral Area D Director Rene Talbot. “He was a big help to the community in so many ways. He volunteered for just about everything from ESS to Sunday Mourners Club to First Responders, back when we had them. If he heard there was a need, he’d be the first to step up.”

Green was dedicated and willing to step in on a moment’s notice to fill any role and always worked to make sure even the smallest detail was not overlooked.

He made sure there were sandbags available for people in times of flood risk, but he went a step further. Instead of just leaving the empty bags for pick-up, Green built a special wooden storage box, so none of the bags would get damaged by the elements.

“The Shuswap ESS Team will truly miss Brian, his helpful hand, strong back and beautiful smile,” says Cathy Semchuk, Emergency Program Facilitator.

The Shuswap Emergency Program wishes to extend condolences to Green’s friends and family, especially to his wife Judy, who is also an important ESS volunteer in Falkland.

A celebration of Green’s life will be held in the near future.

