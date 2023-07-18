Carlos Aranda Burgoin was last seen on July 7, in Osoyoos. (RCMP)

Carlos Aranda Burgoin was last seen on July 7, in Osoyoos. (RCMP)

Family and Mexican Consulate concerned for missing man in Osoyoos

Carlos Burgoin was last seen on July 7

The family of Carlos Tomas Aranda Burgoin are becoming increasingly concerned about him after he went missing on July 7 in Osoyoos.

The Mexican Consulate in Vancouver is also concerned about Burgoin who is from Mexico and has only been in Canada for one month.

Burgoin was last seen in the Osoyoos area on July 7, according to an RCMP missing persons report.

Burgoin is described as a Hispanic male, 30 years of age and 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) tall, 150 pounds (68 kg) with brown hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. Burgoin has a mole on his neck and was last seen wearing grey pants, green and black hoodie and black running shoes.

Police are very concerned for Burgoin’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

RCMP and the Mexican Consulate have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Aranda Burgoin to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

