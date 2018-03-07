Family heirloom stolen

Vernon family hoping to get back late father’s medal

A Vernon family is looking to get back a precious family heirloom of a late father who served in Canada’s Military.

On Feb. 9, 2018, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a storage unit located in the 3300 block of Centennial Drive. Taken from the unit was a box that contained a medal of Military Merit that belonged to the victim’s late father.

According to the victim, other items taken from the unit are of no value to the family, however the family is requesting the public’s assistance in tracking down the medal.

“The Order of Military Merit recognizes distinctive merit and exceptional service displayed by the men and woman of the Canadian Forces,” says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “It is very unfortunate that this family has lost something so precious to them, which is an item that cannot be replaced.”

The medal is a blue cross with a silver maple leaf centre which is suspended by a blue ribbon with gold edges.

Anyone with any information in regards to this medal and its whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Online campaign encourages end of r-word
Next story
B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Just Posted

Rally planned during Sagmoen inquiry

Curtis Sagmoen back in court Thursday, via video, in Vernon

Family heirloom stolen

Vernon family hoping to get back late father’s medal

RCMP seek tips on missing woman

Claudia Fissler was last seen in Vernon on Sunday, March 4

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Good Food Box program shelved

Food Action Society of North Okanagan terminates long-running program

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vernon dance studio will host a Tango dance April 20

Tango is alive at City Dance……

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Vernon launches 100 Kids Who Care

Kids who care

Warm weather on its way

Despite warming trend a record breaking amount of snow is on the ground in Salmon Arm

VIDEOS: Companion kittens needed for terminally ill grandpa cat

A Lower Mainland feline rescue group wants to immerse Mason in kitten love during his last weeks.

Most Read