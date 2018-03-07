Family heirloom stolen

A Vernon family is looking to get back a precious family heirloom of a late father who served in Canada’s Military.

On Feb. 9, 2018, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a storage unit located in the 3300 block of Centennial Drive. Taken from the unit was a box that contained a medal of Military Merit that belonged to the victim’s late father.

According to the victim, other items taken from the unit are of no value to the family, however the family is requesting the public’s assistance in tracking down the medal.

“The Order of Military Merit recognizes distinctive merit and exceptional service displayed by the men and woman of the Canadian Forces,” says RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “It is very unfortunate that this family has lost something so precious to them, which is an item that cannot be replaced.”

The medal is a blue cross with a silver maple leaf centre which is suspended by a blue ribbon with gold edges.

Anyone with any information in regards to this medal and its whereabouts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

