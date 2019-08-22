Family, NDP celebrate Jack Layton on eighth anniversary of his death

Former leader died of cancer in 2011

Former NDP MP Olivia Chow and Toronto councillor Mike Layton pose with the Jack Layton Statue on the anniversary of his death, in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Jack Layton’s family and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh celebrated the late politician’s life on Thursday, saying they continue to be inspired by his memory.

Layton’s wife Olivia Chow, his son, Mike Layton, and Singh placed flowers at a statue of the former NDP leader to commemorate the eighth anniversary of his death.

Chow says she just returned from a 15-day trip in the Yukon wilderness, similar to one she took with her husband a decade ago where they talked about taking action against climate change.

Mike Layton says he misses his father, who inspired people to do good for others to make the country a better place.

Jack Layton died of cancer in 2011 at the age of 61 shortly after leading his party to historic gains at the federal level when they formed the Official Opposition.

RELATED: NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Singh says he remains inspired by Layton and will carry his tradition forward.

The Canadian Press

