Fatal crash closes Highway 1

One fatality has been confirmed in a vehicle incident that occurred along Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke at approximately 11:50 a.m. (MST) on Nov. 10.

The crash occurred between Victoria Rd W and Golden Donald Upper Rd

The incident semi truck jack-knifed into oncoming traffic and collided with a passenger vehicle. One person in passenger vehicle died at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was not injured.

The incident is currently under investigation, with the cause not yet known. Nothing has been ruled out, according to a statement from BC RCMP Traffic Services.

Golden RCMP, Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS) and Emergency Services responded to the scene. TCETS Golden will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information or details, including dash cam footage, are encouraged to reach out to TCETS at 250-344-2221.

Highway 1 is expected to remain closed in both directions as the investigation continues, with no detours available. Road updates can be monitored at DriveBC.ca.

No further updates are expected at this time from traffic services.

