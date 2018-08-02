Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

A fatal collision and a wildfire are causing major traffic snarls for people trying to drive east or west through the mountain parks along the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

RCMP say the Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Field, after a woman was killed in a traffic accident.

Mounties say traffic is backed up in both directions.

Meanwhile, Highway 93 remains closed in both directions from Radium, into Alberta due to a forest fire.

There is no information on when either route will reopen.

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: RCMP successfully remove man from Kamloops Denny’s
Next story
Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Just Posted

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Baek Byung Soon was just eight when the bomb hit Japan and is one of the only known survivors living in Canada today.

Make smart decisions outdoors over B.C. Day long weekend

Bad decision-making causes excessive reliance on search and rescue volunteers

Vernon RCMP searching for missing person

Suzy Clark, 20, has been missing since July 28.

‘Think about the firefighters’: Butt out, stay safe and obey campfire bans

About 340 of the wildfire in B.C. so far this year have been caused by people

Province demands additional $300,000 regional compost facility upgrade

Kelowna and Vernon to share the costs on project now costing $800,000

Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The Capital News will be featuring food trucks around the city this summer

Willy freed! DFO uses innovative audio technique to draw orca from Vancouver Island harbour

T073B’s nearly two-week-long stay at Comox Harbour has come to an end

Update: Highway 5 closed in northbound lane near Merritt

The vehicle incident took place Aug. 2

Hot cars stopped for speeding on the way to B.C. racetrack

Lamborghini, McLaren impounded by Ridge Meadows RCMP

Fatal crash, wildfire cause traffic snarls on Alberta-B.C. boundary

Motorists are being detoured further south via Highway 3 through the Crowsnest Pass

Sole survivor in B.C. plane crash on the mend, family says

Spencer Neufeld was flying with another pilot and a friend when the aircraft crashed near Lillooet

Crews responding to new wildfire near Merritt

Popular Rockin’ River music festival begins tonight south of town

Kamloops RCMP unable to find body of missing jet ski driver

Kamloops RCMP have closed a section of the South Thompson River several times this week in attempt to locate his body.

Veterinarian warns dog owners on cannabis risks, saying cases come in weekly

Dogs are especially sensitive to THC, with signs of toxicity including a low heart rate

Most Read