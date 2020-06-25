A woman with a mask on walks across View Street in Victoria. The streets of downtown Victoria are quieter than usual in the wake of physical isolation mandates from the provincial and federal governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

The federal government is providing some clarity around docked Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) payments.

On June 18, Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) started issuing letters by email to people who applied for CERB through Service Canada. When people first applied, they received two payments – one for $2,000 and then another payment following their initial report.

RELATED: CERB payments docked to account for April advance

The $2,000 payment was an advance of four weeks of the CERB, which “was issued to get money into the pockets of Canadians as quickly as possible,” said Megan Fulton, spokesperson for ESDC, in an email.

RELATED: UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Because of this advance, starting on the week of June 8, people who received the full $8,000 initial CERB entitlement will not receive a regular CERB payment.

According to Fulton, people collecting CERB will receive money again at the beginning of July in support of the extension of CERB by an additional eight weeks, so long as they meet the eligibility criteria.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina
Next story
Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Just Posted

Power out for more than 1,800 in Vernon

BC Hydro crews are expected to arrive at the scene by 9:35 a.m.

Vernon has a long history of flooding

Museum photo from 1948 shows Swan Lake flood

India artist leaves legacy after Vernon visit cut short by COVID

Clay journals experiences transitioning from winter to spring, on exhibit

Coldstream defenceman warrants U17 camp call

Jace Weir, 16, of the Okanagan Rockets one of 113 players picked for Hockey Canada virtual camp

Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board chair

Erik Olesen replaces Deb White, who steps down after 10 years, the last five as chair

Trudeau unveils details of grant to help post-secondary students, grads work this summer

Students, recent grads could get up to $5,000

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen plans for Phase Three of reopening

Board chair urges visitors to respect provincial directives to slow spread of COVID-19

Morning Start: The most fireproof capital city in the world

Your morning start for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Vancouver Island aquarium names new octopus after Dr. Bonnie Henry

Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea names new octopus for provincial health officer

PHOTOS: Indigenous students celebrate graduation from schools throughout the region

Members of bands from the Secwépemc Nation excel

Okanagan cherries in jeopardy due to above-average rainfall

Okanagan farmer said some orchards are losing up to 70 per cent of crops

Canada’s proportion of COVID long-term care deaths double that of other countries: study

LTC residents made up 81 per cent of all reported COVID-19 deaths in the country

Feds clarify how CERB payments could be decreased in June to prevent overpayment

People collecting CERB will receive money again in July

Kettle Valley Steam Railway prepares to resume operations

Tourist train organizers planning for mid-July trains

Most Read