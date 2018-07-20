Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale. —Image: Canadian Press/David Kawai

Feds say they’re willing to help with Okanagan fires

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale talks to local MP and offers help

  • Jul. 20, 2018 3:21 p.m.
  • News

By Matthew Abrey

It appears the federal government is willing to help out with the Okanagan’s wildfire-fighting efforts, if needed.

Ralph Goodale, MP for Regina-Wascana and federal Minister of Public Safety, tweeted out earlier today that he had spoken with Kelowna-Lake Country MP, Stephen Fuhr, about wildfires in the area, and confirmed the Government of Canada would be available to assist with the efforts if the province makes the request.

“This morning I personally briefed Minister Goodale on the wildfire situation in the Central Okanagan,” said Fuhr in a Facebook post.

“His department is monitoring the situation and the Government of Canada is ready and able to assist should the Province of British Columbia require federal support.”

Goodale’s announcement should come as music to BC residents’ ears, as last year’s fire season racked up a bill of over $540 million, nearly nine times the 2017 budget of $63 million.

