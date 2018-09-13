Feedback on Greater Vernon recreation master plan sought

A Recreation Master Plan is being developed for the Greater Vernon area including the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, and Areas B (Swan Lake) and C (the BX).

After receiving input and feedback from the public, stakeholders, staff and elected officials, the Greater Vernon Recreation Master Plan project has been in the development phase.

The project team from within Recreation Services has had an opportunity to meet with the consultants from RC Strategies + PERC and review the findings and recommendations. The plan consists of 30 recommendations built upon the input and engagement of the citizens of Greater Vernon under the guidance of the elected officials.

“The draft plan has been presented to the elected officials and now we need feedback on the plan from Greater Vernon citizens and our stakeholders,” said Doug Ross, director of recreation services.

Three Community Feedback sessions are scheduled Sept. 19 at Recreation Centre in the Auditorium Foyer from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sept. 20 at the BX Elementary School Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Coldstream Council Chambers.

After compiling input and feedback from the elected officials, the citizens and stakeholder groups, the consulting team from RC Strategies + PERC will review the plan with the project team, with the goal of presenting the final master plan to the elected officials in early October.

The public can visit www.gvrec.ca/recmasterplan to view the draft master plan provide feedback online.

