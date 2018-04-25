Final say on solid waste plan

RDNO online survey on solid waste management plan ends Sunday

The Regional District of North Okanagan continues to seek public feedback on proposed options to manage residential and commercial waste in the region, as presented in the draft Solid Waste Management Plan Update released on March 14.

With public consultation closing soon, the RDNO encourages residents to provide some last minute feedback regarding the waste disposal targets for the region.

Reducing waste disposal at RDNO landfills and transfer stations from 550 kg/capita/year to 350 kg/capita/year can be achieved if the options for diverting organics, household garbage, construction, demolition waste, and waste from businesses, institutions and industries are implemented over the next 10 years, as outlined in the Plan.

“RDNO staff and consultants have met with RDNO directors, municipal staff and councils, chambers of commerce, the Okanagan Indian Band and other key stakeholders to obtain input and endorsement of the plan options,” said Mike Fox, RDNO general manager of community services.

Residents will have until Sunday to fill out the online survey, or provide feedback via e-mail.

“We appreciate how dedicated everyone has been in making time to sit down with us to have discussions and provide feedback on this important process,” said Fox. “This plan will help reduce waste throughout the region, and provide a path for waste management in the future.”

The following currently remain available for public input:

• Public Survey (until April 29) at www.rdno.ca/swsurvey

• Technical Information: www.rdno.ca/swmp

• Email Subscription: www.rdno.ca/subscribe

• Feedback e-mail address: communityservices@rdno.ca

The Regional District of North Okanagan looks forward to reviewing feedback received from the community in preparation for the final plan to be presented to the RDNO board of directors in May, and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in June.

Final say on solid waste plan

