Update: 11 a.m.

Incident commander Kelly Stephens, with the Kelowna Fire Department, said crews were working on clearing up hotspots this morning, and the area where the fire was located posed a few issues for the fire department.

“The garage didn’t survive and all the vehicles inside, fortunately, we did manage to save the house and the horse barn located adjacent to it,” he said.

Original:

Fire crews are rushing to a two-alarm house fire in East Kelowna Monday morning.

Reports say a home in the 3200-block of Hall Road has a four-car garage directly by the house is in flames with “small explosions” going off.

Firefighters say everyone got out safely.

A neighbour said the blaze started half an hour ago.

He told the Capital News it looked like a “mushroom cloud of smoke.”

Dunsmuir Road has been closed off and emergency crews are detouring traffic.

More to come.

VIDEO: Fire contained to garage beside East Kelowna house

