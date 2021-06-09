Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo) White smoke can be seen in Spion Kopp in Lake Country. (Laura Patricia photo) White smoke can be seen in Spion Kopp in Lake Country. (Laura Patricia photo) Some white smoke can be seen up Spion Kopp in Lake Country. (Russell Ingleton photo) BC Wildfire Service crews are on scene at The Lakes neighbourhood, attending to a fire at Spion Kopp in Lake Country. (District of Lake Country photo)

Firefighters have been alerted to a possible wildfire up Spion Kopp.

Residents are seeing white smoke coming from the popular recreational area in Lake Country.

Caroline Dava saw a concerning amount of smoke shortly after 11 a.m. and called the fire department. But by 12:30 p.m. it appeared the blaze was being extinguished.

“It’s a very small amount. I’m assuming they are putting it out,” she said.

The Lake Country Fire Department with the UTV and water tender have addressed the initial bush fire and BC Wildfire Service is on scene. Helicopters have been reported in the area.

The fire was reported close to the first view point before the trail to the top, behind The Lakes neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Days after devastating blaze, Spallumcheen lumber yard restarts production

READ MORE: 5 Vernon, 2 Lake Country schools exposed to COVID-19

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire