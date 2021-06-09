Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Firefighters have been alerted to a possible wildfire up Spion Kopp.
Residents are seeing white smoke coming from the popular recreational area in Lake Country.
Caroline Dava saw a concerning amount of smoke shortly after 11 a.m. and called the fire department. But by 12:30 p.m. it appeared the blaze was being extinguished.
“It’s a very small amount. I’m assuming they are putting it out,” she said.
The Lake Country Fire Department with the UTV and water tender have addressed the initial bush fire and BC Wildfire Service is on scene. Helicopters have been reported in the area.
The fire was reported close to the first view point before the trail to the top, behind The Lakes neighbourhood.
