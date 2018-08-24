UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

According to Kelowna fire department platoon captain Kelly Stephens, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Stephens said there was about 150 gallons of flammable material in the shed, as well as woodworking supplies, which fueled the fire.

UPDATE: 8:12 p.m.

A metalworking shed in Rutland is destroyed after flames tore through the structure about 7:45 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

Reports initially indicated the structure was a home; however according to the owner of the property the building was a workshop – no one lived on site.

The intersection of Webster and Girard Road is blocked off to traffic, while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if there was more than one structure affected by the fire. The property is overgrown and causing issues for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at Webster Road and Girard Road, in Kelowna.

Visible flame can be seen shooting from the side of a home.

There are reports that the blaze started in a woodshed at the back of the house.

According to those on scene the back of the residence is destroyed.

A dark plum of smoke can be seen rising in the sky from Rutland.

More to come.

