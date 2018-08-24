UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

UPDATE: 8:30 p.m.

According to Kelowna fire department platoon captain Kelly Stephens, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Stephens said there was about 150 gallons of flammable material in the shed, as well as woodworking supplies, which fueled the fire.

UPDATE: 8:12 p.m.

A metalworking shed in Rutland is destroyed after flames tore through the structure about 7:45 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the incident.

Reports initially indicated the structure was a home; however according to the owner of the property the building was a workshop – no one lived on site.

The intersection of Webster and Girard Road is blocked off to traffic, while emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if there was more than one structure affected by the fire. The property is overgrown and causing issues for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

———-

Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire at Webster Road and Girard Road, in Kelowna.

Visible flame can be seen shooting from the side of a home.

RELATED: Unruly restaurant patron sets hedge on fire

There are reports that the blaze started in a woodshed at the back of the house.

According to those on scene the back of the residence is destroyed.

RELATED: Threat prompts evacuation of Kelowna retirement home

A dark plum of smoke can be seen rising in the sky from Rutland.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Just Posted

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

GoFundMe launched for Vernon preschool teacher

Lora Bensmiller diagnosed with multiple myeloma; friends, supporters begin campaign for expenses

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP serve up coffee

Supt. Shawna Baher introduces Coffee With A Cop program to North Okanagan communities

Air quality sinks Coldstream paddleboard classic

Ninth annual Kalamalka StandUp Paddleboard Classic cancelled due to poor air quality

North Okanagan Santa Toy Run reaches milestone

Santas Anonymous Society’s 30th annual event for underprivileged kids goes Sunday, Sept. 9

A B.C. First Nation fights to save their community from a wildfire

Plumes of thick grey smoke are seen billowing from closely nestled treetops north of Fraser Lake

UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

B.C. punk pioneer Randy Rampage had a ‘heart of gold’

The bassist for Vancouver’s D.O.A died at his Vancouver home earlier this month of an apparent heart attack

BREAKING: Plane crash at Lower Mainland airport

No serious injuries after small plane reportedly crashes at Boundary Bay Airport in Delta

Needle buy-back initative launched by Vernon citizen

Hoping to aid in the ongoing problem, Lyle O’Sullivan decided to take action after noticing an increase in used needles throughout the community.

Vernon Vipers welcome five-brother act

Andres brothers of Minnesota at BCHL training camp

Vernon’s Gaskell opens in New Zealand

At Junior Freestyle Ski World Championships

$16 million still owing in unpaid bills 1 year since B.C. nixed bridge tolls

Province, TransLink still collecting millions in unpaid tolls on Golden Ears, Port Mann bridges

Most Read