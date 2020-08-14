UPDATE: Fire near Wood Lake a “smoke chase”

A water bomber reportedly took off from Penticton and is on the way to Lake Country

UPDATE: 5:03 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire has said the fire at Wood Lake was a “smoke chase”. Crews investigated around the area and were unable to find signs of a fire.

—

B.C. Wildfire is reporting a new fire near Wood Lake in Lake Country.

According to the B.C. Wildfire dashboard, the fire is estimated to be around 0.01 hectares in size.

A Black Press Media reporter has said water bombers took off from Penticton and are now on their way to Lake Country.

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C. Wildfire for further information.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

