Investigators sift through the charred remains of the driving range hut at Vernon Golf and Country Club following a fire overnight Wednesday, July 29. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fire investigated at Vernon golf course

Overnight blaze damages driving range hut

A fire broke out at the Vernon Golf and Country Club in the early hours of Thursday, July 30.

The blaze caused significant damage to the driving range hut across the creek from the clubhouse.

“The walls are still standing,” general manager Julie Knobloch said as investigators sifted through the blackened remains Thursday to try and determine a cause.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the fire at 2:25 a.m. and continue to investigate the fire.

