Fire near Lumby considered a ‘fire of note’

B.C. wildfire service is working to put out fires across the province.

The fire that sparked Wednesday on Proctor Rd has grown to approximately 20 hectares in size. Located about 16 km northeast of Lumby, 13 firefighters are working to put the fire out.

It is one of many fires across B.C. and the B.C. wildfire service have urged several communities to prepare in case of evacuation order.

Many parts of B.C. are experiencing intense fire activity. Residents of areas currently experiencing a #BCwildfire are urged to prepare ahead in case of an #Evacuation Alert or Order. Read how you can prepare your household here: https://t.co/xawjm2ji19 https://t.co/fItnD8Ag43 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 4, 2018

