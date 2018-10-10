Fire reported at homes near Newport Beach

There were reports late Wednesday night of a fire involving three homes.

There were reports late Wednesday night of a fire involving three homes off of Westside Road near Newport Beach.

Okanagan Indian Band fire crews were on the scene at 11 p.m. and smoke was visible — and breathable — from Louies Lane looking southwest towards Jenny Lane.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the area headed towards Vernon but with no lights visible and no sirens audible.

There was no word on injuries, cause or damage late Wednesday.

We will have more on the story when details are confirmed Thursday morning by officials.

