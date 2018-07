Small wildfire reported in Hullcar area north of Vernon

A small wildfire has been sparked in the Hullcar area of Spallumcheen.

BC Wildfire reports the less than .01 hectare blaze is on Vella Road. It is suspected to be human caused.

More details will be provided as they become available.

