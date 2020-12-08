One person was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries after an early morning fire in an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

One person was sent to hospital with undisclosed injuries after an early morning fire in an apartment complex in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Fire sparked on balcony of Vernon apartment

When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out: Fire Chief reminds stubborn residents

Firefighters were quick to respond to an early morning balcony fire on a main-level apartment in a 43rd Avenue complex Tuesday that sent one to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 29th Street and 43rd Avenue complex around 4:50 a.m., Dec. 8. Upon arrival, they found a heavily involved fire on the balcony of a main-level unit of the two-storey building.

“Due to the nature of the fire, we called for additional resources, but the firefighters who were first on the scene did a great job knocking the fire down quickly, which kept it from spreading to neighbouring units or the second floor,” said fire Chief David Lind.

Several residents were evacuated from the building during the event, but VFRS said not everyone was willing to leave the apartment which was cause for concern for firefighters.

“When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out,” Lind said. “The safety of our citizens and our emergency responders is paramount and when there’s a fire, time is of the essence.

“You must leave quickly,” he said.

The cause is unknown at this time and a fire investigation is underway. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and BC Ambulance Services were both on the scene during the event.

READ MORE: Armstrong artist creates wolf sculptures for TRU

READ MORE: Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Record demand for package delivery expected to continue into 2021
Next story
Kelowna one of most generous cities in Canada: GoFundMe

Just Posted

Vernon-based Teens Count Too is continuing its partnership with radio station Pure Country 105.7 (formerly SUN-FM) to make sure teenagers are remembered at Christmas. (Pixabay)
Vernon group continues helping teenagers at Christmas

Teens Count Too continues partnership with Vernon radio station to ensure teens have Merry Christmas

(Pixabay)
Mild weather continues for Okanagan–Shuswap

Colder seasonal temperatures to return next week

Lake Country RCMP said two men in a white van broke into a business and stole the ATM. (Lake Country RCMP)
Lake Country RCMP investigating ATM theft

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Dec. 8

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to an early morning fire believed to have started on the balcony of a main-level unit of a two-storey complex in the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Fire sparked on balcony of Vernon apartment

When the fire alarm rings, it’s time to get out: Fire Chief reminds stubborn residents

Armstrong’s Braden Kiefiuk of Majestic Metal Art was commissioned to create a sculpture for the roundabout on University Drive at Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University. The beautiful work featuring three steel wolves was unveiled Monday, Dec. 7. (TRU photo)
Armstrong artist creates wolf sculptures for TRU

Braden Kiefiuk of Majestic Metal Art commissioned to create wolf sculpture for university roundabout

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

The drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital set up earlier this week has started testing. (Black Press Media File)
One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

The Little Mermaid-themed tree is now on display at Mission Hill Estate Winery. (Wes Rota)
Kelowna family decorates tree for daughter who died after battle with cancer

Ruby Rota’s Disney-themed tree will also raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital

The tentative 2021 Snowbirds’ schedule. Canadian Forces photo
Snowbirds set to return to B.C. for spring training; releases 2021 airshow schedule

The 2021 season will celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary

A University of Victoria student’s tires were slashed over the weekend. Police believe the incident may have been targeting vehicles with out-of-province license plates. (Courtesy of Nigel Swab)
Out-of-province drivers targeted in weekend-tire slashing on Vancouver Island

Two incidents near University of Victoria reported to police

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a multi-colour mural with hearts painted on it, in Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Physical distancing at work a challenge for 50% of British Columbians: CDC survey

Survey was taken at a time when B.C. was recording single-digit daily case numbers

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Masked suspect makes off with cash, cigarettes from Shuswap 7-Eleven

Robbery occurred on Dec. 6; Sicamous RCMP seeks suspect

Avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Highway 1 avalanche control today on Rogers Pass

Expect closures lasting two hours

Ken Paterson enjoys having free rein to create whatever he can imagine at Artist Bench Guitars. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm luthier rocking the three-string

Two of Ken Paterson’s Artist Bench Guitars are owned by actor Jason Momoa

Most Read