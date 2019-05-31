B.C. Wildfire Service has labelled the Carmi wildfire as held

No structures in danger at this time

Update 9:42 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Service has now characterized the wildfire as held at three hectares.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said Penticton fire crews are still assisting wildfire crews with personnel.

Watkinson said crews initially believed it was a structure fire, “We usually don’t respond to this region but with the heavy winds and how rapidly the fire was moving we realized it was not structural and was a wildfire.”

He said helicopters and air bombers were used to douse the fire and crews set up retardants before it could reach Penticton homes.

No residential areas are in danger and crews will be fighting the fire through the night and into Saturday morning.

“We have seen a drought this season and it has been dry so wildfire behaviour surface and spread quickly,” B.C. Forest Service operations chief Hogan Glousher.

Update 8:49 p.m.

B.C. Wildfire Services has downgraded the Saliken Rd. wildfire as controlled.

“The wildfire is now manageable, it is still at 2.5 hectares, but B.C. Wildfire Crews are maintaining the fire,” said information officer Taylor MacDonald.

Penticton Fire has left it in the hands of B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire which broke out just after 6 p.m. is believed to be human caused.

Smoke is still visible, but there is no risk to structures and residents in the area.

Update 7:10 p.m.

The Carmi area wildfire is rated out of control and is now on Saliken Rd.

B.C Wildfire Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said it is a 2.5 hectare wildfire and is believed to be human caused.

10 firefighters are on ground working to fight the blaze.

Air Tankers have completed their objective for the evening.

Update 7:03 p.m.

Correction: RCMP said, Saliken Road is being evacuated, we have learned it is not under an evacuation order.

Update 6:36 p.m.

Smoke is still visible in Carmi area by Safeway, Fire crews working to tame fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Update 6:19 p.m.

The fire is facing the south side and RCMP, said Saliken Road is being evacuated.

A fire has broken out in the Carmi area near Penticton, it is believed to be near the gravel pit.

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the scene. More information to come.

 

