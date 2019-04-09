Firefighters aim to get carbon monoxide alarms into every Kelowna home

Lower Mission and Rutland homes will be visited first and plans are underway for other residences

If you get an unexpected knock at your door from a firefighter, don’t be too alarmed.

Kelowna firefighters are knocking on 750 doors in the Lower Mission and Rutland neighbourhoods to check homes for working carbon monoxide alarms.

The fire department will spend the month of April checking residences for carbon monoxide (CO) alarms and for those without alarms fire crews are giving away 150 combination alarms, which will notify people of both carbon monoxide and smoke in the home.

CO alarms aren’t required by law, but fire inspector Rick Euper said, they save lives and every home should have one.

“Carbon monoxide alarms seemed to be a forgotten code in some homes. The biggest push this year is to make sure homes that require the alarm have it,” said Euper.

READ MORE: B.C. family airlifted to Vancouver due to carbon monoxide exposure

The initiative is a partnership between the fire department and FortisBC with a plan to visit all Kelowna neighbourhoods to ensure the safety of residents.

“We want to have them in every home on every level, ideally in every bedroom. Since 2013, smoke alarms are required in every (new) building built and every bedroom, we want that to be the same for carbon monoxide,” said Euper

Euper said, carbon monoxide is the silent killer because there is no visible signs if you have been affected by the natural gas.

“There aren’t many signs other than if a CO alarm sounds to detect if your home is affected by carbon monoxide and depending how much of the natural gas you are exposed to, it can be fatal. We had one close call last year in the Rutland area where people were getting sick over night. The alarm won’t stop the problem but it will let you know when there is a problem and could save your life,” said Euper

READ MORE: B.C. couple survives carbon monoxide scare

He said some symptoms people may experience is light headed, nausea, headache and dizziness and confusion.

According to FortisBC, the key to keeping your home safe from carbon monoxide is to make sure house hold appliances are maintained.

“Always have your appliances installed and serviced by a gas contractor who is licensed by technical safety B.C., always keep your furnace doors closed to help reduce any poor burning and production of carbon monoxide,” said damage prevention and emergency services manager Ian Turnbull.

He said, if your CO alarm sounds, open all doors and windows, turn off all appliances you suspect are faulty, go outside for fresh air, immediately call 911 and do not go back inside until given the go ahead by emergency services.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Just Posted

Vernon extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

HEU members at six Good Samaritan Society sites in B.C., including Heron Grove, vote for job action

Restoration work on Coldstream pier to begin

Officials hope to have Kal Lake Rotary Pier, damaged in 2017 by floods, ready for summer

B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

RCMP helicopter called in to help track down suspected stolen vehicle in Vernon

Front line officers immediately converged on the area, landing two in custody

Work closes sections of BX Falls trail

Periodic closures from both Star and Tillicum Road entrances required for work upgrades

Vernon’s largest hiring event draws hundreds

The 4th annual Nexus Job Fair took place at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday, April 9.

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

Boeing orders and deliveries tumble as Max jet is grounded

Boeing suspended deliveries in mid-March after regulators around the world ordered the plane grounded

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Chris Hadfield’s iconic photos from outer space to be available to public

The Chris Hadfield Space Photographs Collection will be available on the Dalhousie Libraries’ website

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Volunteers clean-up 24 tons of trash in Peachland

They cleared 4 tons of garbage and 19,000 tons of metal

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Westbank First Nation Council approves annual budget

BC Assessment showed a 3.27% growth rate in new construction on WFN land

Most Read