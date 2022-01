Blaze broke out on Hawthorne Place before 7 p.m.

Firefighters are on-scene Friday, Jan. 14, at a fully-involved house fire in Coldstream.

The fire on Hawthorne Place, off Cypress Drive, broke out before 7 p.m. Flames could be seen from Highway 6.

One resident of Cypress Drive said they were being evacuated from their home because of the fire, told there was fear “something might blow up” at the house on fire.

No cause is known at this time and it’s not known how many people occupied the home.

More to come Saturday…

House fire