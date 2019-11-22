Firefighters investigating Vernon home blaze

Crews report having the fire under control

Vernon Fire Rescue are currently investigating a fire inside a double occupancy home.

Crews are on scene at 1206 38th Ave., where there were reports of flames in a confined space.

Smoke is visible from the rear of the building and a thin trail of smoke is visible in the front. Firefighters busted open the front door leading to the top level of the home.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday. By approximately 4 p.m. crews reported the blaze was under control.

Police and ambulance were also on scene but have since been called off.

Matt Fitzgerald is the downstairs tenant and was the only person at the home when the fire occurred.

“There was just smoke underneath my crawl space,” said Fitzgerald.

“I saw the smoke and I went to go open it and there was just more smoke. I threw some water in and then turned around, saw some flames. Then I called the fire department and got out of there.”

As of 4:30 firefighters have started leaving the scene. The Chief will remain at the home until until crews arrive to begin an investigation.

