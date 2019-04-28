Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Update 10:53 a.m:
A report from the scene indicates the fire is out.
Original Story:
Reports indicate firefighters are responding to an out-of control burn pile at a rural property off Glenrosa road in West Kelowna. The property in question is on Preston Road.
#WestKelowna Fire crews responding to 3484 Preston Rd for a burn pile that is getting away @KelownaCapNews heading there now.
— Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) April 28, 2019
A reporter is on their way to the scene
More to come.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter