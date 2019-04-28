Firefighters are responding to reports of an out-of control burn pile on Preston Road in West Kelowna. (Google Maps Image)

Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews were called to a property on Preston Road.

Update 10:53 a.m:

A report from the scene indicates the fire is out.

Original Story:

Reports indicate firefighters are responding to an out-of control burn pile at a rural property off Glenrosa road in West Kelowna. The property in question is on Preston Road.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Read More: Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined

A reporter is on their way to the scene

More to come.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring
Next story
Leaders struggle to make sense of fatal attack on California synagogue

Just Posted

Rural Dividend Fund supports projects across North Okanagan and Shuswap

The largest funding allotment was $500,000 for project management on the rail trail initiative

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Residents can expect three bright days before cloud cover returns.

Vernon volleyball player in mix for Canadian junior men’s spot

Landon Currie was practice squad member a year ago; looking to make national roster

Capilano University jazz toup returns to Vernon

The group will take the stage at the Vernon Jazz Club on Saturday, May 4, at 8 p.m.

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Earth Strike Vernon gains momentum

Students and supporters of the call to action protested outside the Vernon court house Saturday.

Firefighters responding to out of control burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews are being called to a property on Preston Road.

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

B.C. spotted owl breeders hoping for new chicks as fertile eggs ready to hatch

Breeding success will boost survival chances for the owls that are near extinction

Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined

Recent research has showed errors and omissions

Meet Clarence the Pigeon Dove, South Okanagan city has a new “community pet”

Much like Penticton’s Chester the cat, Clarence loves visiting residents in the city

Highway 97 in the South Okanagan now open after accident cleared

An accident has closed Highway 97 in both directions

Gas prices 101: Where B.C. drivers’ pretty pennies are going at the pump

A number of taxes make up a standard chunk of the high per-litre price seen in Metro Vancouver

Most Read