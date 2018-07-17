Firefighters respond to roadside brush fire

Fire crews jumped on a grassfire just south of Lakehill Road (at the turnoff to Kaleden) on Highway 97 on Tuesday morning. Kristi Patton/Western News

Kaleden and Penticton Indian Band firefighting crews had to deal with a wildfire burning up a hillside next to Hwy. 97, just south of Lakehill Road turnoff into Kaleden Tuesday morning.

A nearby resident saw the blaze and called it in.

“I turned around here and smoke was just pouring up. I went back in and grabbed the phone and called the fire department,” she said. “It shot up over here, and then it was shooting that way. “Once it gets down those little gullies, you can’t get at it. The guys can’t even get at it.”

Kaleden fire chief Denis Gaudry said the fire was about of a tenth of a hectare in size when they arrived.

“There was open flame around the perimeter. Flame height was probably less than a metre, which is rank 2 … beginning of rank 3.” said Gaudry. “We’re lucky there was no wind. We were able to stop the spread by simply applying water to it.”

Gaudry said he doesn’t know what the cause is yet, but the fire started next to the highway.

“It wasn’t lightning, it was some sort of person-caused,” said Gaudry.

Forestry was also called on to help, providing ground crews and helicopter support, which made several drops on the fire with a bambi bucket.

“The fire is actually on Penticton Indian Band land, so we just knocked it down and wanted to get a handle on it,” said Gaudry, adding that at it’s maximum, the fire covered about a third of a hectare.

“We’ve knocked the perimeter down, forestry is putting a hand guard line around it. They and PIB will be mopping it up,” said Gaudry. “It is outside of Kaleden’s area, so we are returning to our jurisdiction to be ready for the next one.”

On July 4, 2017, Kaleden experienced a wildfire that destroyed a home and outbuildings, along with forcing a partial evacuation of the small community.