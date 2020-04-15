Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 9, 2020. (B.C. government)

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

The first COVID-19 death in the Interior Health region was announced by health officials today (April 15).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported the man who died was in his 60s. Henry said the man had been recovering mostly at home but he went to hospital with an “acute condition” shortly before his death.

The province was notified of the man’s death yesterday but Henry did not confirm the date of death.

Another three cases of the virus were also confirmed at West Kelowna’s Bylands Nurseries. The only other potential outbreak in the region is at Okanagan Correctional Centre, which remains at just one case.

“We are in this together, we are still in the midst of it,” Henry said.

“We are not at the point yet where we can let up.”

A total of 146 cases have been confirmed in the region, an increase of five since yesterday.

Provincially, three more deaths were confirmed, bringing the death toll 75, with 1,561 total test positive cases. Of those, 955 have recovered; a 61 per cent recovery rate for known cases.

READ MORE: B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

READ MORE: ‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit
Next story
B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Just Posted

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Vernon hospital campaign funds contribute during pandemic

Eight new bladder scanners and vital sign machines distributed to nine different VJH departments

Tolko pays for truck drivers’ meals in Kamloops

Essential service workers thanked for keeping business going

Enderby resident gives forever home to ‘homeless’ plant

A nice gesture made this Easter extra special for one North Okanagan woman

Driver snuffs out small garbage truck fire in Coldstream

No injuries in minor blaze

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Second Harvest and SAFE Society to be recipients of food collected in grocery store parking lots

Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Summerland business leaders look to recovery

COVID-19 pandemic continues, but entrepreneurs are planning for the future

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Most Read