First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

  • Nov. 4, 2019 11:24 a.m.
  • News

First responder groups and public safety organizations are in Kelowna, this week, for an important workshop.

The Building Resilient Workplaces workshop will give first responders a framework to help them promote positive mental health at work.

According to WorkSafeBC, first responders are at a higher risk of mental health injuries due to job-related traumas and stressors unlike those experienced in other jobs.

“This is such a critical issue among first responders, and we want to provide leaders, influencers and implementers who have mental health responsibilities in their organization with solutions they can use to build resilient workplaces,” said Sergeant Ralph Kaisers, President of the Vancouver Police Union and Vice-President of the BC Police Association.

READ MORE: Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

READ MORE: B.C. ranch to offer refuge for veterans, first responders with mental illness

BC First Responders Mental Health Committee is a multi-agency committee working to provide cross-organizational leadership, recommend practices, and develop resources that promote positive mental health for first responders throughout the province.

The interactive workshop will have a series of sessions including an introduction to mental health resilience, leaders’ roles in promoting positive mental health in workplaces, addressing stigma, intervention and treatment, occupational awareness, and more.

The workshop is on Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel & Convention Centre on 2710 Harvey Ave.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three Kelowna residents receive award for help to save a man’s life
Next story
Update: Owner of truck arrested after early-morning crash in Kamloops claims two lives

Just Posted

VegPro wins inclusive employer award

Jessica-Eve McHaffie was recognized for going above and beyond for employees with disabilities

Traffic disruptions to come on Okanagan Landing Road

Single lane alternating traffic will begin Wednesday

Fungi fascination blooms in Vernon

Victoria artist’s mushroom art on display at Caetani Centre

Okanagan Science Centre celebrates with free admission

BBQ fundraiser planned for International Science Centre Day

Coldstream man honoured with search and rescue lifetime membership

Pete Wise has devoted more than 55 years volunteering with search and rescue organizations

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

LETTER: Pipelines may boost economy, but also policing costs

‘It isn’t all icing on the cake’

Two killed in Kamloops crash were TRU international students

Thompson Rivers University is confirming the victims were international students

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Downtown Vernon Safeway closure an end of an era

The last 58 employees will be missed

Regulator takes action against two B.C. cryptocurrency platforms

At issue are the Nanaimo-based ezBtc.ca and the Vancouver-based Einstein Exchange

First responders in Kelowna for mental health workshop

Workshop promotes positive mental health for first responders

Stolen vehicle crashes into Kamloops home

The incident happened early Monday morning

PET OF THE WEEK: Bannock and Poutine are large dogs in search of homes

Well-mannered dogs at Critteraid in Summerland will need large yards

Most Read