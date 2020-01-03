Fitness memberships spike in Januar

Getting fit isn’t just a resolution but a lifestyle, fitness instructor says

At Kelowna’s Global Fitness & Racquet Centre, January brings an increase in membership sign-ups as more people flock to the gym with big goals.

And according to Global’s CEO Asia Snook, people usually come to them with weight loss goals.

“For some people, it’s putting on the muscle, but weight loss is number one,” Snook said.

But while January brings a spike, she said that around the six-week mark in mid-February, they do see a decrease in people coming in.

That’s because people see fitness as a chore.

“It’s really about finding out why that’s the goal for them and finding that emotional connection and how we can help them within these walls, whether it’s finding that initial platform, that accountability, and finding a way to make it not so much a chore but to make it fun,” she said.

“We want to make fitness into something they can stick through not only throughout the resolution season, but make it more of a lifestyle.”

Snook’s advice is to find an emotional connection to the fitness goal you are setting.

“Why does this goal speak to you? How can we make it fun so it’s not a chore? Maybe it’s about trying to find someone to come with you,” Snook said.

“If you enjoy dancing, maybe go to a Zumba class, so it’s not exhausting to keep to the goal and so it’s not so hard to do. But put some fun into it, and you’re more likely to succeed.”

Global Fitness & Racquet Centre offers various classes including yoga, Zumba, as well as meal planning and prepping.

For more on their offerings, you can visit their website.

READ MORE: Morning start: How to make and keep your New Year’s resolutions

READ MORE: Kelowna residents make New Year’s resolutions

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Caution urged as bear spotted in several Vernon neighbourhoods
Next story
Two B.C. men found liable in staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Just Posted

Lumby residents still without cell service following storm

Telus crews are currently working to restore cellphone coverage in the area

Hundreds of North Okanagan residents still in the dark

BC Hydro crews worked through the night restoring many, but warn forecast could bring more outages

Caution urged as bear spotted in several Vernon neighbourhoods

Sightings at dog park, near elementary school and golf course

Vernon’s Anne Cherkowski wins silver with Team Canada at U18 world championships

17-year-old assistant captain finished tournament with 1 goal, 2 assists

Vernon RCMP searching for missing woman

Police asking for public assistance in locating Suzie Clark, last seen in Vernon Dec. 30

VIDEO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

‘Always treat the line as though it’s still energized,’ advises BC Hydro

New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

The lights were recently replaced in a $7.15 million project

UPDATE: Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 12:48 p.m. The Trans Canada Highway is now open in single-lane… Continue reading

Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A strong Pacific storm is expected to pass over the Coquihalla Highway

Cellphone app helps B.C. police save teen unconscious in bog

The youth was found suffering from hypothermia in Delta’s Burns Bog on New Year’s Day

Snow Report: Big week sees over 80 cm of snow for Big White

Big White has seen 82 cm of snow this week and there’s more in the forecast for the weekend

Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

More than 150 Shuswap residents without power since Dec. 31

A total of about 800 people in the region are currently affected by outages

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Most Read