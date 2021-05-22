Five recent flights into Kelowna contained COVID-19 cases

The flights occurred between May 11 to 16

Five flights into Kelowna from May 11 to 16 had cases of COVID-19 onboard.

One flight from Kelowna to Vancouver also had a positive case onboard, according to the BC CDC’s list of flights.

The affected rows and flights include:

Rows 1-6 on WestJet flight 3387 on May 11 from Calgary.

Rows 4-10 on Air Canada / Jazz flight 8563 from Calgary also on May 11.

Rows 1-4 on WestJet flight 3375 from Calgary on May 14.

Rows 3-9 on Air Canada / Jazz flight 8420 from Vancouver on May 15.

Rows 14-20 on Air Canada / Jazz flight 8414 from Vancouver on May 16.

Rows 12-18 on Air Canada / Jazz flight 8415 from Kelowna Vancouver on May 12.

Those in the affected rows are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

On Friday, the Province of B.C. reported 420 new cases of COVID-19.

