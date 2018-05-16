Thunder and lightning in the forecast. (IMAGE CREDIT: PIXABAY)

Flood risk increases as heavy rainfall forecast for the Okanagan

Environment Canada issues a special weather statement for the Okanagan.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the Okanagan this weekend, exacerbating flood risks throughout the region.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Central, North and South Okanagan, saying that total rainfall amounts will be in the 20 to 40 millimetre range by late Friday.

READ MORE: RECORD BREAKING HOT WEATHER

“The threat will be thunderstorms with the potential for brief, heavy downpours in the Kootenays. Rainfall amount in thunderstorms could reach 15 mm in an hour,” reads the alert.

On Thursday and Friday showers will continue over the Kootenays and spread west into the Okanagan Valley Thursday afternoon. The continued risk of heavy downpours are possible in these areas.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers
Next story
False alarms chew up Vernon RCMP time

Just Posted

UPDATED: If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Lumby flood threat on high

Fears rise in Lumby as 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for Okanagan

Power out in rural Lumby

Tree down across Creighton Valley Road

Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board

59th annual event is a pirate’s Carnival

UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire jumps to 140 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Former B.C. mayor’s trial pushed back with possibility of more accusers

Luke Strimbold’s sex assault trial has been delayed after the RCMP said there may be more victims

BC RCMP won’t be charged after officers shoot robbery suspect

Prosecution Service determines that evidence in 2015 Salmon Arm shooting doesn’t justify charges

Construction of LNG Canada plant still on hold

Construction will only begin following a positive final investment decision

B.C. conservation officers euthanize coyote after young child attacked

A four-year-old boy was attacked by a coyote in Burnaby, BC Conservation Officer Service says

Harpdog shares new uptown blues tricks in Vernon

Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band rock the Prestige Inn May 26

What to do on a weekend getaway in Osoyoos

Highlights from an ex-local

Trooper to perform on Shuswap Lake

May 19 concert will see Canadian rockers perform atop a 94 foot houseboat

A new movie being shot in Kelowna is looking for extras

The casting call focuses on ethnic diversity

Most Read