Another 157 homes were put on evacuation alert in the afternoon. Photo credit Bob Marsh

Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Half the community evacuated and water continues to rise

The threat posed by flood waters in Tulameen “is very serious,” according to Cameron Baughan, information officer for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Approximately half the community was evacuated Sunday morning, after Otter Lake rose “very quickly” the previous night.

After lake levels continued to climb throughout the day, a state of emergency was declared and the rest of the area was put on evacuation alert.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday 147 properties were evacuated, and 157 were on alert.

Baughan had no estimate on current water levels, but said the lake has compromised homes in the north side of the town.

It is also not immediately possible to estimate the number of people impacted by the evacuation order and alert, as many Tulameen homes are seasonal.

Evacuees are being directed to Riverside Centre in Princeton where they can register and be assigned hotel accommodations and food vouchers.

Baughan said if the snowpack descends suddenly the situation could worsen “in a very short time.”

Experts along with Tulameen firefighters are continuing to monitor the situation, and an update may be provided late Sunday night.

Related: Update: Over 140 properties being evacuated in Tulameen

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

There were no estimates Sunday on the volume of water flowing from Otter Lake through the community. Photo credit Bob Marsh.

Residents left their homes throughout the day. Photo credit: Bob Marsh

RDOS officials are encouraging residents now under evacuation alert to be ready to leave quickly. Photo credit: Bob Marsh.

Previous story
Crews clear debris from BX Creek
Next story
B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Residential schools and makeup challenges

We say: “Indian Horse could have been better and I Feel Pretty is Schumer’s best work so far.

Information gathering held for North Okanagan missing women

Splatsin Community Centre host to April 30 event

O’Keefe Ranch opens gates

Opening day festivities are underway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13.

Beairsto to receive crossing guard

Budget for 2018/19 to allow for crossing guard, bylaw to receive final reading in May

Crews clear debris from BX Creek

Blocked culverts and water debris that causes an emergent threat should be reported to public works

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Water woes in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Communities dealing with emergency situations

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Flood threat to Tulameen “very serious”

Half the community evacuated and water continues to rise

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Most Read