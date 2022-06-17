Flood watch remains while Lumby creeks slightly recede

The Lumby campground remains closed as it is flooded. (Village photo) Lumby residents pitch in to help each other sandbag and protect their homes and properties from flooding. (Cindy King photo)

Water levels near Lumby are starting to dip while caution continues to be urged.

“This morning we did a tour of the sites and observed that both creek water levels have slightly receded,” Village of Lumby chief administrative officer Tom Kadla said Friday, June 17.

“Bessette Creek has come down slightly more than Duteau Creek.”

Localized flooding continues on Quesnel Road although it has receded. Other private properties located along Bessette and Duteau Creeks are seeing localized flooding

The Salmon Trail is closed in certain areas which area flooded.

Sand and sandbags available at three locations: Shields, Faulkner and Quesnel.

“Alerts stay in place given the weather forecast provided by Environment Canada,” said Kadla.

READ MORE: Shuswap River continues to rise in Enderby

READ MORE: Okanagan feed mill first of its kind in 50 years

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021flood watchVernon