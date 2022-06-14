(Photo - RDNO closure map)

Flooding closes some Vernon trail sections

The RDNO urges people to stay away from BX Creek

The Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) has closed down sections near the BX Creek Trail due to flooding.

With the heavy rain and snowmelt, the BX Creek is raising and has flooded over onto the trail.

(video courtesy Catherine Pynappels)

Because the water is fast-moving, the RDNO has decided to close the following sections:

  • Tillicum Road to Star Road
  • Deleenheer Road Road to 50th Avenue
  • The trail access point at the east end of BX Ranch Dog Park

The western part of the dog park remains open for the time being. Barricades are in place to indicate the closed sections of the parks.

The RDNO urges everyone to listen to the trail closures as failing to do so could result in danger.

Flooding closes some Vernon trail sections