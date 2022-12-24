The Penticton Library and Museum on Main Street. (Google View)

The Penticton Library and Museum on Main Street. (Google View)

Flooding forces early closure of Penticton library on Christmas Eve

The library and museum were originally scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. on Dec. 24

The Penticton Public Library was forced to close early on Christmas Eve because of flooding.

Both the city and library took to Facebook on Saturday (Dec. 24) to announce the unexpected closures.

The building — home to both the local library and the Penticton Museum and Archives — was scheduled to be open until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve before the incident.

Christmas Eve marked the library and museum’s last day open before its one-week holiday break.

READ MORE: Flooded pedestrian path on Osoyoos Lake fixed; reopens to public 4 years after damage

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

Just Posted

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to avalanche hazards. (DriveBC)
Highway 1 closed from Revelstoke and Golden due to avalanche hazard

A person makes their way through the Sandy Hill neighbourhood of Ottawa, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Storms, extreme weather shut down power and strand holiday travellers across Canada

Weather causes delays at YLW. (Facebook)
Few disruptions at Kelowna airport; weather could impact more flights

Greg Erickson, 66, a resident of Coldstream’s Lamton House for individuals with cognitive and medical needs, hopes to add to his impressive resumé of lifetime adventures with a hot air balloon ride. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream resident seeks hot air balloon adventure

Pop-up banner image