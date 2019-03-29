Tickleberry’s Ice Cream Shop in Okanagan Falls.

Foodie Friday: The scoop on Okanagan Fall’s Tickleberry’s ice cream

We talk to Tickleberry owner Kelsey Hoy and ask the hard questions about the ice cream biz

Twenty-nine years later the staff and owner of Tickleberry’s Ice Cream Shop in Okanagan Falls is still happy to be scooping up ice cream dreams for residents and tourists alike.

In the video – Kelsey Hoy answers some of the tough questions about the ice cream business. We bet you’ll never guess what the best seller is or what went wrong with the biggest flavour flop in Tickleberry’s history.

Have a great season Tickleberry’s team!

