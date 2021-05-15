For sale: a 100-ton 19th century bridge from Revelstoke

Bridge is now in Burton, B.C. and advertised for $40,000

Tim Miller is selling his 76-foot steel bridge from his property in Burton, B.C. The bridge originates from the railway in Revelstoke. (Contributed)

In need of a used 100-ton bridge? If so, one B.C. man may have what you’re looking for.

Tim Miller is selling his 76-foot steel bridge from his property in Burton, B.C, after the creek it crossed flooded last year and washed the structure downstream.

READ MORE: Removal of Arrow Lake private bridge under review

He said it would be too expensive to reinstate the bridge on his property.

Miller said the bridge was originally built around 1890 and used by the railway near Revelstoke as a turntable for steam locomotives. All the rivets were hand pounded.

READ MORE: New CDC guidance makes it clear: time to reopen Canada-U.S. border, congressman says

Later, the bridge was sold and installed on a logging road to Halfway Hot Spring, near Nakusp, B.C.

Roughly 30 years ago, Miller said he bought the bridge and moved it by truck and trailer to his property. During the move, Miller blew four tires.

“It was just so heavy, he said.

Miller posted an ad for the bridge on the Revelstoke Buy and Sell Facebook page for $40,000.

“Not every day we get a real bridge for sale post,” said Robin Campbell, admin for the page that has more than 7,000 members.

Although Miller said he’s had quite a few inquires, no one has bought it yet. If it doesn’t sell, Miller said he might turn it into a house.

“It would be a really good foundation to build on top of,” he said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

For Sale